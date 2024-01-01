LIVESTREAMING: Chef Failatu starts cook-a-thon world record bid

Entertainment of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Days after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's sing-a-thon world record attempt officially ended after six days, another Ghanaian has started an attempt to break another Guinness World Record.



Even as hundreds and thousands crossed over into the year 2024 in churches and places of worship, others did so at places of entertainment or with friends and families.



Over in the north, chef Failatu Abdul Razak, has started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon, hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Initial videos shared by the state broadcaster, GTV, showed Falilatu and her assistants in their full kitchen setup housed in a glass showcase and embossed with the images of Chef Falila.



Watch video of Chef Falila's attempt in the early hours:



