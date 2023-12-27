LIVESTREAMING: Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt enters day 4

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

In a captivating display of musical endurance, Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record sing-a-thon enters its fourth day at the Akwaaba Village in Accra. With unwavering determination and a steadily growing crowd of enthusiastic supporters, Asantewaa has been making strides in her quest to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.



Commencing on December 24 and set to continue until December 27, 2023, the event has garnered significant attention from Ghanaians, with notable figures such as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gracing the occasion on Christmas day. Prior to his attendance, Bawumia expressed his support for Asantewaa on social media, encouraging her to persevere and achieve new heights in her attempt to surpass the record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare.



A star-studded lineup of showbiz personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah, has flocked to the venue, collectively demonstrating their support for Asantewaa's extraordinary endeavor.



Social media platforms are buzzing with attendees sharing videos of their enjoyment at the event, accompanied by overwhelmingly positive commentaries. The encouragement and applause from the online community mirror the spirited atmosphere at the venue.



As the sing-a-thon enters its fourth day, Afua Asantewaa continues to captivate audiences and make history with her remarkable musical feat. The livestream of the event ensures that supporters worldwide can witness and celebrate this exceptional journey in real-time.



