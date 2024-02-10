LIVESTREAMING: Adu Safowaah Guinness World Record Speech-a-thon attempt

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adu Safowaah, a Ghanaian actress and media personality, has started her official attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon by an individual.



The record activity, which began on February 9, 2024, will last until February 14, 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.



The guidelines for the challenge require Adu Safowaa to deliver speeches on various topics for a minimum of five minutes each, with no more than 30 seconds of pause between them.



The speeches must also be original, spontaneous, and different from each other. Adu Safowaa can use any language she wants, and she has chosen to speak in English, French, and Twi.



The current world record for the longest speech marathon is held by Ananta Ram KC, a Nepalese motivational speaker, who spoke for 90 hours and 2 minutes in Kathmandu from August 27 to 31, 2018.



Adu Safowaa hopes to break this record and make history as the first Ghanaian to achieve this feat.



Adu Safowaa is not the only Ghanaian who has attempted a Guinness World Record, she follows the footsteps of other notable Ghanaians, such as Afua Asantewaa, who sang for 105 hours. Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, who cooked for 227 hours. Ace-Liam Nana Sam, who became the youngest artist at the age of 11 and Dela Gomey, who applied lipstick to 7 people in 30 seconds.



Watch the livestream here



