You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 15Article 1262491

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

United ShowBiz is hosted by Nana Ama McBrown play videoUnited ShowBiz is hosted by Nana Ama McBrown

This week's edition of United Showbiz is live on UTV.

Hosted by the beautiful Nana Ama McBrown, the weekly entertainment show brings together players in the entertainment industry to discuss issues relating to entertainment and arts in the country.

Appearing as guests on today’s edition are movie producer Kofi Asamoah, highlife musicians; Kofi Nti and Dada KD as well as musician and social commentator, A-Plus.

Watch today’s edition of United Showbiz below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment