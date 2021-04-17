You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 17Article 1235548

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 April 2021

LIVESTREAMED: United Showbiz on UTV

Nana Ama McBrown, host of United Showbiz play videoNana Ama McBrown, host of United Showbiz

This week's edition of United Showbiz is live on UTV.

Hosted by the beautiful Nana Ama McBrown, the weekly entertainment show brings together players in the entertainment industry to discuss issues relating to entertainment and arts in the country.

Appearing as guests on today’s edition are Gyakie, Yaw TOG, Amerado, social activist Kwame A-Plus as well as regular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.

Watch today’s edition of United Showbiz below:

