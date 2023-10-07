You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 07Article 1858382

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: United Showbiz continued after alleged thugs invaded UTV studios

MzGee is the host of United Showbiz play videoMzGee is the host of United Showbiz

Weekly entertainment analysis programme United Showbiz is live with host, MzGee ‘presiding.’

Her guests this week include usual suspects Kwame A Plus, Whitney Boakye, Vida Adutwumwaa and Mr Logic.

Completing the set are gospel artistes Sonnie Badu and Nicholas Omane Acheampong.

The show which was supposed to started at 9pm was initially halted after a group of thugs allegedly affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party invaded the studio.

Police have since arrested 16 members of the group paving way for the show to continue.

Watch a livestream of the show below:



