LIVESTREAMED: Patapaa and his German wife on Ekwanso Dwoodwoo with Abeiku Santana

Patapaa and Lihar on Ekwanso Dwoodwoo

Speaking on radio for the first time as a couple, Patapaa and his German wife, Liha Miller are on Okay FM's Ekwanso Dwoodwoo.



The One Corner hitmaker over the weekend tied the knot with his longtime lover Lihar at a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony and a subsequent white wedding.



Being hosted by the Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Patapaa and Lihar are sharing what it feels and means to finally walk the aisle after dating for over two years.



Watch the livestream below:





