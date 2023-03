Entertainment of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UTV’s popular weekend entertainment show, United Showbiz is live.



Today’s edition is being hosted by entertainment journalist, MzGee.



Her guests are artiste managers Bullgod and Mr Logic, entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, actress Xandy Kamel and socialite Efia Odo.



Watch the programme below: