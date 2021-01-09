You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 01 09Article 1150364

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 January 2021

LIVESTREAMED: Kwasi Aboagye interviews Stonebwoy on Entertainment Review

Kwasi Aboagye is the host of the show play videoKwasi Aboagye is the host of the show

Entertainment show host Kwasi Aboagye sits with his able panelists to discuss industry-related issues on Peace 104.3 FM.

This is the first edition in 2021 after the team took a break in late December 2020 for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Kwasi Ablaogye is expected to be joined by regular panelists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Kwesi Ennin, Socrate Safo, and Tina Muulika.

But before they start reviewing entertainment stories is an interview with musician Stonebwoy.

Entertainment Review airs till 4 pm.

Watch the programme below.

