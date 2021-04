Entertainment of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The weekend is here and this week's edition of ShowBiz 360 on TV3 came off on Friday evening.



Dubbed the Good Friday Special edition, the programme featured an appearance by veteran gospel group Daughters of Glorious Jesus and urban gospel act, MOG Music.



The night saw the gospel stars perform some of their hit songs as well as have a chat with the host Giovani Caleb.



