LIVE UPDATES: 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

These are the artistes lined up to perform

Today August 29, 2020, is Day two of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Unfortunately, the presence of COVID-19 in the country and the world at large has changed how things and events are supposed to be held.



While taking into consideration the protocols put in place by the government and the Ghana Health Service, Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the biggest annual music awards show in the country, chose to go virtual.



In previous years, while music lovers had the opportunity to purchase tickets and watch first-hand performances of their favourite music artistes, screaming the yaaays, oooohs and wooows; for this year, the only option available to fans is to join and watch the show from the comfort of their homes.



Devoid of all the scuffles in the previous years, the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards kick-started Friday by announcing some winners including, Kofi Kinaata (Best Song Writer of the Year); Female Vocalist of the Year - Celestine Donkor; Best Music Video Of The Year ––– Winner: Cina Soul; Best Music Group Of The Year ––– Winner: DopeNation amongst others.



Rapper Eno teamed up with Strongman Burner to perform their famous single 'Argument Done' to entertain the few patrons at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Kofi Mole, Fameye, Ras Kuuku, Kelvynboy and others also gave a perfect touch and created the perfect euphoria for the first night which was watched by millions of Ghanaians behind their television sets and via the internet.



GhanaWeb brings to you minute by minute updates on Day Two of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Stay tuned.







