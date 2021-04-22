LIST: The 49 TV stations to be shut down for operating illegally

Television of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communications Authority (NCA) on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, announced that it has embarked on an exercise to shut down 49 television (TV) stations for operating without authorisations.



In a statement to announce the decision, the NCA said the move "forms part of a continuous monitoring exercise conducted on various Satellite Free-to-Air Television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring System (RSMS).



“The monitoring revealed that some channels were operating without valid Authorisations, contrary to Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act 775 of 2008, which states that, ‘Except as provided by this Act or any other law not inconsistent with this Act, a person shall not operate a broadcasting system or provide a broadcasting service without a frequency authorisation by the Authority,'”.



The affected TV stations include Thunder TV, Ice1 TV, Cash TV, Lion TV, Kwaku Bonsam TV, Apple TV, Iron TV, Abapa TV, Serwaa TV, Face TV, NTV, Nazareth TV among many other ones.



While noting that "the exercise is being done in conjunction with the Ghana Police Service and National Security Intelligence Operatives", the outfit said it "will continue monitoring to ensure that the use of spectrum is done in an efficient manner."



“We also take the opportunity to caution all Licence and Authorisation holders to ensure that their licences and authorisations are always up-to-date and in compliance with the stated terms and conditions,” it said.



Below is the full list as contained in the statement.



