LGBT+ not part of my concerns, let’s rather focus on education - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Okyeame Kwame, has called for educational reforms in Ghana instead of a focus on the Anti-LGBT+ Bill.



Speaking on the United Showbiz show on UTV on March 9, Okyeame Kwame said that the Anti-LGBT+ Bill wasn't a concern to him.



He rather called for a reform of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education in Ghana, to include the arts as a vital component.



According to him, the individuals responsible for introducing STEM education to Ghana made a mistake by leaving out the arts.



He said the arts were essential for creativity, innovation, and expression, and that every child should have access to the right kind of quality education that incorporated arts.



“The white people who brought education, especially STEM, made a mistake by leaving out the arts.



“We should be focusing on reforming STEM to STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) to ensure that every child has access to the right kind of quality education,” he said on the show hosted by MzGee.



“If I were in parliament, I would have rather focused my efforts on solving corruption, providing education reforms, and fixing the economy.



“I am not concerned about LGBT+ issues, the economy bothers me, corruption bothers me … if I'm to choose between fixing the economy and the Anti-LGBT+ Bill. I would say that fixing the economy is more of a concern to me than LGBT issues,” he added.



To him, the problem in Ghana was corruption, not LGBT+.



Meanwhile, the Anti-LGBT+ Bill awaits President Akufo-Addo's assent.



Watch the video here





ID/BB