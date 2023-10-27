Kyekyeku, 39/40 disclose the magic behind their strong bond

Entertainment of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comic actors Kyekyeku and 39/40 known in real life as Bismark Ofori and Michael Akwasi Afrane respectively, have said the extraordinary bond between them is a result of their common traits, beliefs, backgrounds, and interests.



Making reference to a popular adage to highlight the idea that people often seek out and bond with those who are similar to themselves, 39/40 said: “Birds with the same feathers, they say, flock together”, with Kyekyeku stating that they have so many things in common.



“We met on Likee’s set three years ago,” said 39/40 who was extremely grateful to senior colleague actor Dr. Likee, otherwise known as Ras Nene, for the unflinching support.



“I’ve saved Likee’s number on my phone as ‘Second God’ because of how he has been good to me.”



39/40 recalled that a pivotal moment in his life occurred when he crossed paths with Dr. Likee during an unexpected encounter on the set of sound engineer 925. According to 39/40, Likee extended opportunities within the film industry to him, giving him the exposure he had longed for.



Presently, at the age of 23, 39/40 is savoring an improved quality of life, having produced numerous skits and even embarked on international trips for performances. He takes delight in the recognition and stardom that accompany his status as a prominent figure in the world of entertainment.



For Kyekyeku, the initial meeting between himself and Likee occurred on a film set while they were shooting a scene. A mistake during the scene prompted a pause in filming, and it was during this break that they had their first interaction.



"I was with Director Rich in Kumasi when I met Likee," Kyekyeku recalled in an interview on The Delay Show. "We were shooting a scene but had to pause because there was a mistake. So, when the Director instructed us to cut, he (Likee) asked me where I’m from, and I said I’m with Director Rich. Then he said he would work with me. And that was it. That conversation has been the turning point in my life.



“Through Likee, I have progressed significantly. I bless him and I pray he lives long.”



The friendship between 39/40 and Kyekyeku, born from their meeting on Dr. Likee's set, has grown stronger over time. They've been spotted at various events, showcasing their brotherly bond, and have collaborated on numerous skits, making their mark in the world of entertainment.







BB