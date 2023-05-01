Kyeiwaa shares her experience living abroad for a decade

Entertainment of Monday, 1 May 2023

Kumawood actress Rose 'Akua Ataa' Mensah, also known as Kyeiwaa, has announced her comeback to Ghana after a ten-year absence from the country's television screens.



The actress, who had been looking for greener pastures abroad, claimed she was returning home to work on potential future projects.



In an interview posted to her YouTube channel, she discussed the difficulties she faced while living overseas, including having to work menial jobs like dishwashing and food sales at restaurants to make ends meet.



Akua Atta counseled industry participants and stakeholders to band together, encourage one another, and aid in the craft's restoration to restore the movie industry's former splendour.



“It is difficult to get white-collar jobs in the States; hence, menial jobs are easy to come by. There is no shame in working in a restaurant and washing dishes, as I did. I was fortunate to get help from a woman who asked me to come work at her restaurant, and I’m grateful for her,” she said.



Despite her challenges abroad, Kyeiwaa is open to any possible movie roles should any producer want her services.



As for her personal life, the Kumawood actress had an unsuccessful wedding with her first husband, Daniel Osei in 2015, which caused her heartbreak.



The plan was to have a church wedding later on, but shortly after the marriage, Kyeiwaa discovered that Osei was already married to another woman and had children with her.



Devastated by the news, Kyeiwaa ended the marriage just four days after the ceremony.



However, in 2020, she found love again and tied the knot in a traditional ceremony with Mr Michael Kissi Asare in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends.



The return of Kyeiwaa is a welcome development for the Ghanaian movie industry, which has seen a decline in recent years.



Watch the full interview on her YouTube channel:







