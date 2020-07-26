Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Kyeiwaa 'kills the English language' at her white wedding - Watch funny video

Veteran actress Kyeiwaa and husband

Ghanaian actress, Rose Mensah, well known as Kyeiwaa, has put smiles on the faces of the people at her white wedding ceremony held at the United States of America.



She opted to say her wedding vow in English in a video available to Zionfelix.net. The marriage officiant started in Twi but Kyiwaa chose to speak in English.



The marriage officiant then switched to English as the actress said the vow after him.



The wedding attendants burst into laughter as they cheered her on.



It was an interesting scene. Kyeiwaa’s marriage ceremony with Mr Michael Kissi Asare was postponed following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.



Watch the video below.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.