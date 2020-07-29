Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Kwesi Pratt names his favourite musicians, idolizes Joe Mettle

play videoManaging Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr and gospel artiste, Joe Mettle

Indeed, it is a universally accepted principle that music does not have a language but to veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr, there is more to this assertion.



In an attempt to describe his love for music, particularly those made by Ghanaian artistes, Mr Pratt has said he’s more inclined to songs which define the ingenuity of the artiste and not synthetic ones, as he calls it.



“I’m not too enthused about music which is synthetic, these days you listen to music and you don’t know whether really it is the machines which are pulling things together or it’s the ingenuity of the artiste…”



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the managing editor of the Insight Newspaper made an effort to name some of his favourite Ghanaian musicians of all time.



While professing his love and admiration for the finesse and authenticity of highlife legend Daddy Lumba, he took some time to idolize award winning contemporary gospel musician, Joe Mettle for what he describes as his incredible humility.



“Lumba’s voice quality, I mean the voice quality alone is extraordinary, Lumba is really great. I admire the modesty of Joe Mettle…his modesty is outstanding it’s so shocking. This is a guy who wins an award and he says that somebody else would have been better…that’s really incredible.”



In an attempt to name a few of his favourite musicians in the industry he mentioned the likes of Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Amandzeba, Amakye Dede, Rex Omar, Ampedu, Rex Rockstone, Patt Thomas and several others.



Kwesi Pratt maintains in spite of the turbulent times, the country still has great musicians.









