Kwesi Arthur wows audience with a dynamic performance at Afrochella

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian hitmaker Kwesi Arthur changed the atmosphere at Afrochella when he was met with an enthusiastic audience when he jumped on stage to perform.



The raucous screams from the crowd left the artiste amazed when he stepped on stage, clad in his simple, dark-coloured outfits with his dreadlocks to match.



Aside from Shatta Wale, who energized the audience like it was nothing, Kwesi Arthur was among the top performers to receive a warm welcome on stage.



The artiste's calm performance flowed so effortlessly that it serenaded festival lovers in a way that drew them together.



Serenaded couples were seen making out while the "Baajo" performer performed.



Kwesi Arthur, known for his distinctive shirtless performances, removed his shirt midway through the performance as he sang one of his well-known hit songs.



Before he ended his show, the artiste presented an aspiring performer to the masses while they performed a song they had composed together.



Kwesi Arthur mounted the Afrocehlla stage with artistes like Kofi Kinaata, Ayra Star, Fireboy, King Promise, Medikal, and Shatta Wale, among others.











ADA/BOG