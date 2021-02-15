Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Gameli Hamelo, Contributor

Kwesi Arthur talks about working with Joeboy on ‘Baajo’

play videoGhanaian musician, Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian artist, Kwesi Arthur says working with Nigerian artist, Joeboy on ‘Baajo’ was “very cool, really easy.”



The song was released in early December 2020. Since then, the official video has garnered over a million views on Youtube.



“It was very cool, really easy. Joeboy is a fun and easygoing person. I sent him the song and he liked it, and he sent it back and the vibe was amazing,” disclosed the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards nominee in an interview.



“You know ‘Baajo’ kind of has this happy vibe to it. When I recorded it and sent it to my people, they were all like “Yo chale Joeboy be the person you for get on this one” and I could tell too because he was the only one I had in mind when I was making it. So I hit him up and it was really easy. He came all the way to Ghana from Nigeria to shoot the video, he didn’t stress us one bit. Everything was very cool.”



“We just had some plans for the rollout and how the tape would go. Because corona hit and stuff and we’ve had some issues to deal with, so it couldn’t be done on time. So we had to push it back. But this year, it’s coming.” stated Arthur on his upcoming ‘Song of Jacob’ project.



