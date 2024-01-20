Kwesi Arthur's new TINTT III is 10/10 – Gyakie rates

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Singer Gyakie, nicknamed Songbird, has praised rapper Kwesi Arthur's set of songs.



Kwesi Arthur released the third edition of his This Is Not the Tape (TINTT) yesterday, Wednesday, January 17, 2024.



TINTT III has 9 songs unlike the traditional three. Also, it was exclusively released on the music platform EVEN via even.biz, where fans can buy the album directly from the artiste, ultimately rewarding his efforts and contributing to his future releases.



Rent Free hitmaker Gyakie demonstrating she had purchased TINTT III on EVEN, and thoroughly enjoyed the sonic experience, took to X, Wednesday, to tell her half-a-million followers.



She posted a picture of EVEN acknowledging her purchase and support of Arthur and for caption, she indicated her rating: "A 10/10 project."



Gyakie, thereafter, encouraged others to buy TINTT III. She concluded her post with love and trophy emojis.



On his part, La Meme Gang singer-songwriter RJZ also shared the link to Arthur's album on EVEN. Using a title from the project, he stressed no matter the opposition Arthur faces, he will emerge victorious.



Meanwhile, Kwesi Arthur, via X, explained why TINTT III has more then the usual three songs. Stressing why it was hosted on EVEN and hinted at it coming to traditional digital streaming platforms (DSPs) soon.



He assured every purchase would empower him and his team to give their patrons more quality work.



“TINTT is a tradition over here [if you know you know].



“This time, my team and I decided to give you much more than usual.



“The vision with this drop is to connect with the real Kwesi Arthur family. It’s only right we give you early access to this project on even, a platform dedicated to giving independent artists, like myself, the opportunity to reclaim their artistic control.



“Every cent or dollar you spend goes back into my art and empowers my ability to create more for you. Thank you,” the beloved Tema-based artiste wrote.



The cover art for This Is Not the Tape III has three stripes, incisions appearing to be made by a beast.



A look at the tracklist shows one IDK and rapper Joey B as the only guests on track three (Jungle Music Pt 1) and four (Raging Bull), respectively.



The MOG-produced Afrobeats/Amapiano joint 4Lyfe appears as track six, revealing, as the lead single, that the tape's sound will be diverse and not only Rap and Hiphop.



