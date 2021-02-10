Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

Kwesi Arthur’s 'Baajo' featuring Joeboy hits 1 million views on YouTube

play videoRapper Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian Rapper, singer and songwriter Kwesi Arthur’s latest video and hit song “Baajo” Featuring Nigerian music sensation Joeboy has hit 1 Million views on YouTube.



Released on the 4 of December, the upbeat tune also reached over 2 million streams on Audiomack.



Speaking about the inspiration behind the song to Grm Daily, Kwesi Arthur said,



“It’s influenced by my experience as a child in community 5, Tema in Ghana.”



“Spending time in my mother’s kiosk with the radio blasting on Christmas Day was a memory of fun, sun and being surrounded by family.”



Adding, “I wanted to capture that puppy love feeling of crushing on my neighbour’s cousin who only came to visit during the Christmas holidays. When Yung D3MZ first played the beat from I heard a JoeBoy verse even before I recorded mine.”



Watch the video below:



