Kwesi Arthur nominated for 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards

Rapper Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur has been nominated for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards.



The nominees for the awards were announced on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.



He was nominated for the Best Hip Hop category alongside Khaligraph Jones, Nasty C, NGA, OMG, and Suspect 95.



Burna Boy, Calema, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Master KG, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid have also been nominated for the 2021 MAMA Artiste of the Year.





