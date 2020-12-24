Entertainment of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Kwesi Arthur gives reasons why he admires Efia Odo

play videoEfia Odo and rapper Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian musician, Kwesi Arthur has opened up on the kind of relationship that exists between himself and actress Efia Odo during an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.



As monitored by sammykaymedia.com, the VGMA Rapper of the Year alluded to the fact that you only live once hence the need to allow people live their lives as they want, this response from Kwesi Arthur was when he was asked about his view on how his friend, Efia Odo exposes herself on social media.



Commenting on Efia Odo’s seductive and provocative looks, the “Woara” hitmaker stated that Efia Odo is a nice girl and the reason why he likes her is because she always supports his music effortlessly and for that alone he is grateful.





