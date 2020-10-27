Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Kwesi Arthur alerts fans of a verified fake Facebook Page in his name

Rapper, Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur has distanced himself from a Facebook page which was created with his name.



The Facebook page is now verified and has over 150,000 followers.

The bio of the page states: “A Rapper, Singer-Songwriter, Producer and a Poet from Ghana.”



The rapper posted a screenshot of the page on Instagram to alert his fans. He also entreated his fans to report the page.



“Fake!!!!! Please Report this Facebook page,” Kwesi Arthur wrote.



Several artistes have experienced similar cases where some persons have created fake social media accounts in their names.







