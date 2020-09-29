Music of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Kwesi Arthur agrees to work on a song with BBNaija’s Laycon

Nigerian musician, Laycon and rapper Kwesi Arthur

Over the weekend, Big Brother Africa Nigeria crowned its winner.



In case you do not know, Laycon won with more than 60% of the votes.



With him as the BBNaija winner, he has gained for himself a whole new crop of celebrity friends and associations.



From partying with Davido and Mayorkun to having studio time with Kwesi Arthur for a song.



Laycon, is a huge Kwesi Arthur fan who has expressed his desire to work with the Ghanaian rapper.



In a congratulatory tweet from Kwesi Arthur, the VGMA 2020 Rapper of the Year wrote, “Congrats to man like Laycon!!! We go give them hot one.”



This might be the cherry on top of Laycon’s cake today!

