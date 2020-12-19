Music of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, others join Quamina MP to observe his father’s one-week

Rapper Quamina MP and friends

The one-week observation of Quamina MP’s father came off on December 17, 2020.



His colleagues, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, Kelvyn Boy’s manager, and close associates joined him to mourn his beloved father.



Zionfelix.net has obtained photos of these musicians and industry players who supported the ‘Change Your Style’ composer.



The one-week observation of Mr. Fiifi Amonoo Buckman aka Bongo took place at the Forecourt of Old Palace (Paakesedo Funeral Grounds Ahenbrom) in Mankesim.



Quamina’s father passed on following a car accident with his son on the Accra-Akosombo highway.

