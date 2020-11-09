Music of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Kweku Greene - Juju (Official Video)

play videoA scene from the video that captures Kweku Greene and a lady

Ghanaian rising star Frank Bortey better known by his stage name Kweku Greene releases a sizzling hot and fresh new music video for his afrobeat love song 'Juju'.



The narrative of the 'Juju' music video was scripted and directed by PKMI, a renowned filmmaker and a personal videographer for Shatta Wale.



‘Juju’, a sashayed intermediary song brewed in a sanguine environment is an African word which translates 'Charm’ and it aims at creating an inseparable bond between lovers.



The two minute and forty-eight seconds visuals follow the song message perfectly and tell a story about the unique bodily features of an African woman. On a groovy rhythm, the singer, Kweku Greene with a free and soothing voice educated and gave guidelines on how a man should treat his partner with appellations, a secrete most men don’t know.



In the video Kweku Greene seen showering love appellations to his partner stating how he’s always charmed any time he sees the bodily features of his partner, a reason he will always stay glued to her.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.