Kweku Flick reveals how a stroke of luck launched his music career

Entertainment of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, Kweku Flick, has shared the captivating story of how a stroke of luck and sheer genius launched his music career.



In a report by 3news.com, the rising star recounted his inspiring journey from financial constraints to becoming a prominent figure in the music industry.



Back in 2019, Kweku Flick found himself facing financial limitations, but his determination to pursue his musical aspirations led him to take a chance.



With the little money he had, he placed a bet and emerged victorious, winning 300 Ghana Cedis.



Recalling the pivotal day, Kweku Flick revealed that he reached out to the producer behind the hit song ‘Awake.’



However, lacking funds for transportation to the studio, he relied on his instincts and placed the bet that would change his life.



"In 2019, I didn't have anything on me, so I just called Appiah, shout-out to the producer who produced 'Awake.' I called him, and he said I should come to the studio. And I didn't have any money for transportation, so I just placed the bet and I won 300 Ghana Cedis for the first one," he shared.



Encouraged by his initial success, he decided to take another chance, and once again, luck was on his side as he won an additional 300 cedis, bringing his total winnings to 600 cedis.



"With the second bet, I won another 300 cedis, so that was 600 cedis, which helped me release two songs," he revealed.



Empowered by the newfound financial resources, Kweku Flick seized the opportunity to record his very first project.



The track he worked on became the chart-topping hit "Awake," propelling him into the spotlight and earning him numerous accolades and financial rewards.



During this time, Kweku Flick lacked professional management, but fueled by passion and belief in his talent, he independently released the song.



This decision proved fruitful as ‘Awake’ quickly gained widespread recognition, captivating music enthusiasts and paving the way for further success.



"I didn't have any management then, so I just released it. I don't have a million dollars now, but I'm okay," he acknowledged, highlighting his contentment with his progress.



