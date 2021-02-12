Music of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Kweku Flick eyes three awards at VGMAs

Singer Kweku Flick

Kumasi-based newly hip-hop star, Kweku Flick, has said on authority that he is going to win this year’s VGMA New Artiste of the Year, Hip-hop Artiste of the Year and the Most Popular Song of the Year.



The artiste, who was speaking in an interview to Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpong Drive on Thursday, February 11, 2021, said he has really worked hard in the year under review and thinks he deserves to win all the aforementioned categories.



“It took us a lot of work and determination to get here and without mincing words, I deserve to win New Artiste of the Year, Hiphop Artiste of the year and Most Popular Song of the Year”.



Even though Kweku Flick believes there were other equally good artistes, who also pulled some followers in the year under review, he is definitely taking home the awards.



Kweku is out with another great tune Adwuma N’asi, a joint project with one of Kumasi’s finest musicians, Kojo-Cue.