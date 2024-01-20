Kweku Darlington favours gender roles, will only wed traditional woman who'll cook, launder

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Kweku Darlington has revealed he would like to settle down with a traditional Ghanaian woman instead of a Westernised woman.



He spoke with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s midmorning show, Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, January 18, 2024.



“I’ve been abroad many times but I don’t have girls there,” he said.



“I’m a pure Ashanti man. We don’t joke with our culture and traditions, especially our food.



“I cannot go and take a woman who is abroad and cannot pound fufu for me to eat," he added.



The Sika Aba Fie hitmaker stressed he likes his fufu pounded with pestle and mortar and not prepared like banku.



“I want a typical Ghanaian woman,” Darlington said.



A Western woman, he added, “may even ask you to launder your own things while she does hers”.



“Our Akan traditions do not teach us that. Women have their roles and men have their roles in our culture,” he explained.



He argued, a man must go hunt for money for the home, while the woman handles food, clothing and other domestic stuff.



“You will come home and find a Western woman has bought burger and crossed their legs. If you don’t bring your food home, you may have to cook yourself,” he said, emphasising men of his Akan tradition do not like that.



Even though Darlington confessed Western and Westernised women are “stunningly beautiful”, he said he has no nuptial interest in them. “They’ll have you imprisoned for the least thing.”