Music of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: GNA

Kweku Darlington, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog drop steady bars on 'Sika Aba Fie'

play videoKweku Darlington who is known for telling inspirational stories in his songs

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Kweku Darlington has released his much-awaited “Sika Aba Fie” single featuring Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick.



The three fast-rising Kumerican rappers joined forces to serve hip-hop music lovers with this banger accompanied with entrancing visuals.



Directed by EY and Richkid, the music video is beautifully synchronized visuals from neighborhoods in Kumasi.



All artistes in the video were seen moving along the streets of the suburban neighborhood churning out mad bars to the delight of fans.



Kweku Darlington who is known for telling inspirational stories in his songs, released his first major single in 2019 which made some notable musicians like Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour, Fameye and a host of others rate him as a talent to soar high in the industry.



The new song was produced by Jay Scratch and distributed by Yve Digital and is available on Audiomack, Boomplay, Spotify, Soundcloud, among other streaming platforms.



See video of Kweku Darlington's 'Sika Aba Fie' below:



