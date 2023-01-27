Kwaw throws shots at Yaa Pono for dissing Sarkodie on his latest single

Entertainment of Friday, 27 January 2023

Rapper Kwaw Kese has voiced his opinion in a tweet that came in a wake of Yaa Pono's diss song to Sarkodie which dominated social media conversation on Thursday.



Kwaw Kese took to Twitter on January 27 to admonish an unnamed artiste to stop "wasting time" on disrespecting other musicians who are way ahead of them in the industry and rather concentrate on building their craft.



"If you diss someone who’s ahead of you in everything, you’re wasting your time. Use that energy to better yourself," he wrote.



Yaa Pono on January 25 released a song titled 'Yard' which, according to music lovers, is a diss to Sarkodie, nicknamed 'Landlord'.



Part of the lyrics has been interpreted as a dig at rapper Sark, who was recently honored with a feature on the re-make of late Bob Marley's classic love song, "Stir It Up."



Pono, in his verse, quizzed, “since when did we feature the dead?”. Sarkodie is yet to clap back at his colleague despite calls by fans to hit back at him.



Meanwhile, Kwaw Kese's latest tweet has attracted the attention of Yaa Pono, who has dared him to respond in an official song if he dares to battle it out with him.



"Put whatever u wanna say on a beat, I respond to tune not speeches," Ponobiom tweeted hours after Kwaw's jab.



Check out the tweets below:





If you diss someone who’s ahead of you in everything, you’re wasting your time. Use that energy to better yourself — King Kese (@kwawkese) January 27, 2023

Put whatever u wanna say on a beat , i respond to tune not speeches….. — YAA PONO (@ponobiom) January 27, 2023

