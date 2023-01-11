Kwaw Kese teases Ghanaians over Kanye West's absence at concert

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, has reacted to Kanye West’s absence at the Black Star festival held at the Independence Square in Accra.



Earlier, rumors were rife that the American rapper had touched down into the country for the concert and this triggered a lot of excitement on social media.



But the concert took place and fans who were looking forward to seeing Kanye West had their expectations squashed.



There were performances from the likes of T-Pain, Jeremih, Erykah Badu, Chance the rapper, Vic Mensa but Kanye wasn’t seen on stage.



The concert which took place on January 6, 2023, ended at about 6am the following morning, yet there were no traces of the American rapper at the event.



This triggered massive reactions from netizens to an extent, the blogger who informed the public about Kanye’s purported appearance was heavily lambasted online.



Reacting to this, Kwaw Kese who made a jest out of the issue took to Twitter and wrote;



“Kanye took 2 puffs of Acapulco and got knocked out. He just woke up. Y’all wanted Ye for a free show.”





