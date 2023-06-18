You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 18Article 1787969

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Kwaw Kese mocks, claps back at Yaa Pono for dissing him in a new song

Kwaw Kese and Yaa Pono Kwaw Kese and Yaa Pono

After months of some sort of peace between the two, they are back at each other throats once again.

The rekindling of their beef this time round started after Yaa Pono decided to throw some direct jabs at Kwaw Kese in a new song released by Uncle Rich which features Kofi Mole and himself.

In the song titled ‘Yenda’, the boss of Uptown Energy said that while Kwaw Kese claims to be the boss and the king of Agona Swadru, which is his hometown, whenever he goes there he is rather treated as the real king.

Funny enough, he took a screen recording of only that part of his rap lines in the song and shared it on his Twitter page to spite Kwaw Kese.

Just as expected the “Dondo” hitmaker retweeted the tweet of Yaa Pono and clapped back hard at the latter.

In his response, he mocked Yaa Pono and stated that he is always trying to use him to stay relevant in the industry.

He went further to tell him to look for money and rent a place to say and leave the house of Panji.

See the tweet of Yaa Pono and the response of Kwaw Kese below:

