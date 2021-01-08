Entertainment of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Kwaw Kese makes peace with Sarkodie after blasting him recently

Ghanaian Rapper, Kwaw Kese

Mad Time Entertainment boss, Kwaw Kese after recently 'blasting' his colleague, Sarkodie for being too 'pompous' and bossy in an interview on Okay FM has made peace with him.



Speaking with Hitz FM's Andy Dosty, Kwaw Kese stated that he has finally made peace with Sarkodie adding that he understands him better now.



In an earlier interview with Abeiku Santana, Kwaw Kese alleged that Sarkodie does not have any form of regard for him as a friend and a colleague in the music industry even though they have been together for a long while.



He further expressed frustration about the fact that there is some form of strict procedure he will be required to follow anytime he wants to get through to Sarkodie.



According to the 'Abodam' crooner, he has been of immense help to Sarkodie in the past and as such expects the rapper to reciprocate the same kind of love and respect.