Kwaw Kese delivers electrifying performance at Suhum Odwira Festival 2022

Music of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

The Mad-Time Entertainment frontman sent the crowd at the Suhum Odwira Festival 2022 into a frenzy last Saturday with electrifying performances that saw him deliver back-to-back hits of his masterfully.



Kwaw Kese made an appearance onstage at the Suhum Odwira Festival 2022 over the weekend (November 26) to bless the town’s special night with his infectious swagger and an electrifying medley of hits.



Showing up in an all-black outfit and some contrasting white shades, the seasoned rapper strutted across the set, playfully singing along with the overjoyed crowd, who did not miss out on the opportunity to yell out Kwaw’s timeless lyrics whenever he pointed the mic their way.



Together, the two shook the open-air venue with chants that transitioned from performed songs like ‘Dondo’, ‘Makwan’, ‘Swedru Agona’, ‘The World’ and of course, all-time fan favorite - 2017’s ‘Let Me Do My Thing’ featuring Black Prophet. Also present were two other rappers: ‘Pae Mu Ka’ wordsmith, Obrafour and female Ghanaian rapper, Eno Barony, both of whom were a joy to behold to the roaring crowd.



2022 has been a rather calm year for the five-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards winner music-wise since registering an assist from SarkCess Music boss, Sarkodie for his vibrant street anthem ‘Win’ somewhere in June.



