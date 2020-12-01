Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Kwao Lezzes-Tyt, Contributor

Kwao Lezzes-Tyt wins digital entrepreneur award at 2020 Youth Excellence Awards

Kwao Lezzes-Tyt is the CEO of Kraytin Branding Company

The founder and CEO of Ghana's personal and corporate branding company KRAYTIN, Kwao Richard, has been named the Digital Entrepreneur of the Year at the just ended Youth Excellence Awards(YEA).



Kwao Lezzes-Tyt as he is mostly referred to beat off names like Wode Maya, Nii Attakorah Mensah, Kwadwo Sheldon, Foster Awintiti, Barimah Chief Entamony, others to clinch the prestigious award.



Kwao Lezzes-Tyt over the years has worked to maintain the brand position of several celebrities and companies in Ghana will a tall list of clients.



The event, which was the 3rd edition of the annual Youth Excellence Awards was held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Silver Star Tower in Accra.



Other winners of the night include Shatta Wale, Halifax Ansah-Addo, Kofi Kinaata, Justice Appiah, Amanda Okyere, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, and others.

