Kwan Pa Band releases another banger titled ‘Christmas Jama’

Music of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: Kwan Pa

Ghanaian indigenous band Kwan Pa is finally releasing their much anticipated “Christmas Jama” song.



Christmas in Ghana, apart from being observed as part of an annual religious celebration, is also highly regarded as one of the periods that heighten social interaction.



Amidst the family reunions, and the religious activities among others, music is an integral part embedded in this whole celebration.



It's on this premise of music as a tool for socialisation that Kwan Pa has released this refreshing Christmas medley titled 'Christmas Jama' in the beautiful Ghanaian 'Jama' style (fast-paced rhythmic music in the time signature 4 4).



Why Jama? Simple! Kwan Pa realised that there are no Jama songs for Christmas throughout our celebrations, meanwhile, it's a music style Ghanaians love, especially the youth.



For this reason, Kwan Pa once again has decided to pump some indigenous freshness into our Christmas celebrations. The 8-minute-long Christmas Jama medley has songs like 'Christmas is here’, 'Papa Bronya', 'Yɛnkɔ di Bronya', and 'Bronya aduane' among other popular Ghanaian Jama melodies.



Christmas Jama is available on digital platforms for your enjoyment.



Keep enjoying beautiful music from Kwan Pa.