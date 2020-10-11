Entertainment of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Kwamz’s ‘Ronaldo’ earns 'Spotlight Track of the Week’ on official UK Afrobeat chart

British-Ghanaian artist Kwamz, who has been an instrumental voice in helping Afrobeat sounds soar in Europe and USA, recently got his record, ‘Ronaldo’ listed as "Spotlight Track of the Week’’ on the UK’s official Afrobeat chart.



Best described as impressive, Kwamz’s new single - which was released a few weeks back, has since seen a surge in numbers; winning over both music fans and critics alike.



Currently, ‘Ronaldo’ has amassed over 100,000 streams worldwide, featured in popular official playlists like: Spotify’s "Afrobashment’’, "Peppeh’’, "Oya Dance’’, Apple Music’s "Hot Tracks’’, "New Music Daily’’, Deezer’s "UK Afro’’, "Afrobeats'’, "New Afro’’ and Audiomack’s "Trending Tracks’’.



The extremely danceable tune has also enjoyed wholesome rotation on the airwaves from the likes of YFM Ghana, BBC Radio 1Xtra, The Beat London, Rinse FM and Reprezent Radio to name a few.



In relation to the feats attained by his jaunty record, Kwamz shared: "Being recognized by the official chart and Afronation for doing what I’m passionate about means a lot. My main focus at this point is to just keep pushing the song till hits worldwide’’.



Kwamz is one of the most promising talents to emerge from the UK Afrobeat scene in recent memory, boasting of a run of beautiful singles in the form of ‘Say My Name’, ‘Towobo’, ‘What You Telling Me?’, ‘What Is This?’, ‘Shooo’ remix featuring Medikal & Joey B, ‘Fire Burn’ featuring Sarkodie and the more recent ‘Alive’.



