Kwami Eugene shares his experience with Lynx Entertainment after rumoured exit

Entertainment of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In October, Kuami Eugene shared a post on Twitter that had numerous netizens confounded about whether the artiste was with Lynx Entertainment or out.



Talking on 3Music, the 'Angela' artiste praised Lynx for being one of the most amazing Labels before he touched pandora's box to express his displeasure about the Record Label.



As per Eugene, he composed some songs that were dear to his heart but then, some of them got trashed by the Label.



“Being with a Record Label, I mean Lynx is the best, you can see from the track records that it's the best. Being with a record label is not like being alone, because as an individual or young person, as a gifted person you would want to make decisions for yourself sometimes.



“I mean, there have been many situations where the label has asked me to put an album together. I will put the album together, they will end up selecting what is good for me. Maybe I have some favourite song I think I wrote for probably for my mum or for somebody special and they always take it out like that it hurts,” he said.



He noted that he gets pained when his works are discarded at the end of the day without any possible reason.



“It hurts because this is creativity and you've sat down to put this together and you can't wait for the world to hear this song. That's one fun part of being alone. You cant tell Sarkodie what to put out there. You can just grab a glass of wine and pour it out on some beats then boom.



“Sometimes you are allowed to do certain things but not all the time most of the time it's the label that sits down and puts them together and at the end of the day, I need to understand this thing because this is about fifteen people against one person,” he added.



ADA/BOG