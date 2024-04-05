Kwame Yogot reveals why he often declines international shows

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

“I reject a lot of shows,” Kwame Yogot has said.



He added that he does not work “just for money,” even after all these years of doing music and collaborating with greats like Castro in 2010.



Yogot explained this is due to “my kind of songs,” “my style,” and “how I brand myself.”



“If you see me on every platform, would it be appealing to you?” He asked his host, Nana Romeo.



The rapper was speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s midmorning programme Ayekoo Ayekoo on Thursday, April 4, 2024.



According to Kwame Yogot, the factors determining whether he will take up a performance offer include “location and convenience.”



“I think about my comfort first and not money, and that’s why I have many unreleased songs,” he stressed, adding, “I release songs when I am moved in a moment.”



Yogot said: “I have rejected an offer to perform at Party in the Park” in the UK and “another show in Germany—I even posted the flyers.”



He bemoaned how event organisers and promoters often use international shows with travel opportunities to bait naïve artists.



“I don’t allow that. I will negotiate for my due, and if you don’t give me something significant, I will delete your flyers,” he said. “Traveling is not my priority like other artists. I am not needy.”



The Biibi Besi hitmaker observed, “Staying in Ghana and performing for local shows is far better than performing in the Schengen area for free.”



“I’d rather do menial jobs abroad than go there to perform for free,” he asserted. "It's the truth organizers need to hear. They are taking Ghanaian artists for granted."



Yogot advised his mates in music to take their "branding seriously" and not cheapen themselves.