Music of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Kwame Yogot releases video for ‘Biibi Besi’ featuring Kuami Eugene

play videoRapper, Kwame Yogot

Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Yogot has released his first single for 2021 and it's accompanying visual.



Titled “Biibi Besi,’ the song features Kuami Eugene.



Yogot tackles hardships on the Poppin Beatz-produced song. He also predicts he will be successful this year: "last year na ank) yie mpo a, afe yi dier all say ye."



The official video, directed by Yaw Skyface opens with Eugene in a morning coat with a cup of coffee descending a staircase. Other scenes show Eugene and Yogot surrounded by ladies in a mansion.



Yogot has other songs including ‘Wo Sika Ye Sen’ and ‘Bitter Sweet’ featuring Fameye and Yaa Pono respectively.





