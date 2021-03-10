Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Kwame Yogot breaks silence on alleged homosexuality ties

Musician Kwame Yogot

After Pappy Kojo’s open admission of being a homosexual, many people are alleging and pointing accusing fingers at some celebrities in Ghana for using music to cover up their insatiable sexual choices.



Speaking in an interview on Kastle FM’s Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kwame Yogot revealed that he shouldn’t be counted among those artistes who use music to cover up their homosexual activities and preferences.



“Please I’m not part of those artistes who are engaged in homosexuality and using music as a cover up so I beg you leave my name out of it,” he told the host.



Kwame Yogot born Kenneth Kyeremateng, who is currently promoting his new song “Biibi Besi”, however, declined to state his position on LGBTQ+ issue due to lack of adequate info on the subject matter.



“I have not said anything about the LGBTQ issues because I have not personally listened to the arguments due to the pressure with promoting my new song,” he responded on Kastle FM.



“I have not gotten enough time to do justice to the issue so for the meantime I don’t want to say much about such matters,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.