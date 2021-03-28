Kwame Yesu set to drop new music with Black Sherif, Kimilist

Music of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Kwame Yesu, Contributor

After his recent release with rapper Jeff Ottis for their first of collaborative projects 'Two Over Two', rapper Kwame Yesu will be out with his next single "ANADWO" on the 9th of April 2021.



The song features Mimlife Records' very own Kimilist who's also had Kwame Yesu appear on a record of his 'Kyere' song which features Medikal, and Black Sherif.



Production credits go to Ghanaian Stallion, with mix and mastering by Mimlife’s in-house engineer and producer Webbie.



More from Rebo Tribe to come as Kwame Yesu along with his brethren keep serving fans with what they want and what they rarely expected.



SoundCloud Private link: https://soundcloud.com/3110kwame/kwame-yesu-anadwo-ft-black-sheriff-x-kimilist/s-OIgA5X5L65e