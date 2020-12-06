Music of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Elite PR

Kwame Yesu gives a peek of his bando in new video for his trap song, ‘Pray’

play videoKwame Yesu

Hip-Hop enthusiasts already know what time it is, Kweku Yesu is no joke! The beanie-loving act has been on the rise ever since, upping the stakes with his debut project: ‘’Astro Nyame’’ (The Vision 2020 Story) earlier this year and although it took a while an official video for the record’s first song, ‘Pray’ is finally out.



‘Pray’ is a trap sound – it’s saturated with those snare and hi-hat sounds that we all love, boxed in Kwame Yesu’s flow and trendy rhymes of course. Now boasting of its own visuals, fans get to see Kwame Yesu’s trap yard, giving the song’s title and content some extra context.



Directed by SP, the visuals for ‘Pray’ are on par with industry standard. SP plays with cool colors, laying a refreshing emphasis on loud reds which highlight the bando’s dicey atmosphere. Scenes show a mean-mugging Kwame Yesu in a warehouse housing literal ton of - you guessed it, getting a charge in some haze while some hotties twerk it off.





