Entertainment of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: newshuntermag.com

Kwame Ghana counters Akwaboah’s ‘Posti me’ with ‘Me nposti wo’ – Listen up!

Ingenious Ghanaian highlife musician and songwriter, Kwame Ghana has countered Akwaboah’s ‘Posti Me’ song with ‘Me Nposti Wo’.



While Akwaboah was urging his partner to post his pictures on social media, Kwame Ghana on the hand does not see the need for him and his lover to share their pictures on social media.



He explained that their love is not social media love—so he won’t post her pictures for gossipers to say whatever they want.



Kwame Ghana argued many relationships of today do not last for a long time due to how many issues are flaunted on social media.



Instead of posting the pictures of his partner on social media, the enterprising musician said he is watching them on his phone every day.



Kwame Ghana’s ‘Me Nposti Wo’ was produced by Rhythm King.



Stream/Download it from below—and share your thoughts with us. Will you post the pictures of your partner on social media?





