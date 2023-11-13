Kwame Despite leads Young East Legon Executives Club to Agyemang Badu's wedding reception

Entertainment of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite led a delegation of Young East Legon Executives Club to attend a wedding reception for former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.



The event, which took place over the weekend capped a busy week for the player who tied the knot with Regitta Affua Arthur in a plush ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra after a traditional wedding during the week.



Despite and his entourage arrived in a convoy of plush and antique vehicles in videos sighted by GhanaWeb.



He was received at the parking lot and ushered into the house where they interacted with the couple and other attendees.



Agyemang Badu's white wedding like the traditional wedding, stood out for the luxurious cars that were put on display on Saturday, November 11, 2023.



In videos sighted by GhanaWeb, a convoy of Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, G-Wagon, Range Rover and others led the groom's arrival.



The ceremony was graced by some ex-football stars like Kwadwo Asamoah, Jerry Akaminko and others.



Agyemang Badu, himself a member of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club had some colleagues lining up their exotic cars to glitter the ceremony.



Agyemang Badu is known for his skilful and commanding presence on the football field and has represented Ghana at various levels, including the senior national team, the Black Stars.



He scored the final goal for Ghana to win the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup.







Video credit: Dadzie Multimedia (Facebook)











SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



