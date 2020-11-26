Music of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Kwaku Mondo links up with Kuami Eugene in new jam 'Araba'

play videoMusician, Kwaku Mondo

Bursting unto the scene with a unique vibe and style, Kwaku Mondo aims for the stars with this Kuami Eugene-assisted tune he brands as ‘Araba’.



Kusgee music in conjunction with Highly Spiritual Music presents this dynamic act with a highlife tune that reverberates with sweet melodic vocals and lyrics, inspiring love in any state of a relationship.



He kills 4 birds with one stone in both the audio and visuals as each communicates a work of creativity and excellence.



From featuring the reigning VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' to giving production credits to one of Ghana’s finest, Kaywa, this is no doubt a ticking hit song.



As if that wasn’t enough, Kwaku Mondo features everyone’s controversial fantasy, Akuapem Poloo in the high-quality visuals, as his bride.



Journey along with this lovers jam and discover how the wedding ended.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.