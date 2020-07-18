Entertainment of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Kwaku Manu reveals why he can become president of Ghana

Comic actor, Kwaku Manu

It is based on this assumption that popular Ghanaian actor, John Tweneboa, known in the movie industry as Kwaku Manu, says he can be president of this country.



Appearing on Showbiz360, a popular Friday night entertainment show aired on TV3 and hosted by Geovani Kaleb, the Kumawood actor said he could rise through the ranks to become a president since he bears the name 'John'.



"My real name is John Tweneboa. That was how I was called back in the school days ...and you know many of our past leaders bear the name John, so I can be president in this country", he sarcastically professed.



Sharing a story of how he ended up in the Creative Arts Industry, Bob Siga, as he is affectionately called, disclosed that he was dropped out of school at JHS 2 and since he was not good in academics, he decided to follow his passion (the acting).



"I wasn't good in school in terms of academics but I was well trained at home to be a brainy child. One day I told my father that I could no longer stand the corporal punishment in class so I quitted", he revealed.



Aside the acting, Kwaku Manu is also a media personality and currently serving as the General Manager of Ejisu-based Aben FM, a subsidiary of Joy Industries Ltd.

