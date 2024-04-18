Kwaku Manu is rich with a luxurious house in East Legon yet he lives a simple lifestyle - Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Popular Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has commended his colleague, Kwaku Manu, for how he conducts himself in the public domain despite his wealth.



According to him, Manu is someone who gained his riches through his hard work in the entertainment industry but does not flaunt it publicly as done by others.



He stated that the actor (Kwaku Manu) has built a luxurious house in East Legon, adding that there are other things he has done behind the scenes which have not come to light.



Speaking in an interview with Angel FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Oboy Siki said, “Somebody like Kwaku Manu behaves like he is not rich but he actually is, just that he does not flaunt it. He owns a house in East Legon and all that, but he does not live a luxurious lifestyle. I’m speaking the truth; I don’t care how he would feel about me saying this,” he said.



Kwaku Manu is one of the most renowned actors in the country and now has his own show where he interviews celebrities and airs the content on various social media platforms.



